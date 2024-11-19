Charity calls on Sussex MPs to back ‘sewerage before development’ campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CPRE Sussex calls on MPs to help ensure efforts to address housing affordability do not make sewage spills worse.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CPRE Sussex has written to MPs across the county asking them to back its ‘sewerage before development’ campaign.

The letter highlights the results of a recent survey by the charity which found 4 in 5 councils across the county are affected by diffuse sewage flooding with waste bubbling up into homes, gardens and streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It calls on MPs to help ensure efforts to address housing affordability do not make sewage spills worse.

Sewerage by Jacky Pendleton, Middleton-on-Sea

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “There is a significant risk that, without careful coordination, the government's desire to 'get Britain building' will make the situation worse.

“Uncontrolled development that runs ahead of upgrades to our sewerage system could mean forcing more human waste into a system that is already struggling.

"We need to ensure our sewers and wastewater treatment works are upgraded ahead of loads more loos being connected – not the other way around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CPRE Sussex is calling for sewerage infrastructure to be in place before new housing developments are allowed to proceed.

This could be achieved by using pre-commencement conditions, also known as Grampian conditions.

The letter, sent to MPs this week, asks them to write to the government, requesting changes in national planning policy to make this the normal approach, as well as taking up the matter with local councils, the Environment Agency and Southern Water.

Find out more about the sewerage before development campaign here: https://www.cpresussex.org.uk/news/sewage-new-infrastructure-is-needed-before-developments-are-built/