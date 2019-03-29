Charity challenge after tragic death of three sisters

A Seaford mum has launched a crusade to complete a heroic legacy challenge in honour of her three sisters who all died before they reached 50.

Natalie Hughes, 44, is raising money through a series of challenging events throughout 2019 as part of a fund-raising effort for Eastbourne-based charity You Raise Me Up, which was founded by one of her sisters.

The mother-of-two is tackling four tough challenges this year - the Brighton Half Marathon, which Natalie has already completed, the Gatwick Half Marathon, a charity skydive, and the South Coast Triathlon.

Natalie said, “It has been empowering to be able to continue each of my three sisters’ legacies through this challenge and celebrate the lives of the people who have been my biggest inspiration.

“I am taking on one leg of the challenge for each of my three sisters, Yvonne, Jane and Mandy, who all tragically died before the age of 50, and a fourth leg for my niece Megan, who You Raise Me Up was founded in memory of.

“The first leg of the challenge – the Brighton Half Marathon – was for Jane.

“My charity skydive will be for Mandy, and the South Coast Triathlon is in honour of Yvonne.”

She added, “The Brighton Half Marathon was the first time I’d ever done anything like it, but seeing so many people taking part and raising money was really heart-warming.

“I was delighted to raise more than £1,800 for this first leg of the challenge.”

Following the success of completing the Brighton Half Marathon in February, Natalie will now take on a second run, the British Airways Gatwick Half Marathon, on May 12, which would have been Megan’s 26th birthday. The third leg of is a skydive at Old Sarum Park in Salisbury.T he final leg will take place on August 10 at the South Coast Triathlon taking place at Martello Fields in Seaford.

Natalie, a sales manager for Ashberry Homes, has been supported by her employers who will be donating 50 per cent of the money raised from their upcoming Golf Day.

Natalie’s chosen charity is You Raise Me Up and the other half will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NatalieCribb