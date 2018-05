Three students have organised a concert to raise funds for a conservation charity.

The event, which took place on May 8 at the senior school in Upper Dicker was open to pupils, staff and families, and raised more than £150 for Helping Rhinos.

Louise Morris, head of Bede’s Diploma and teacher of music, said: “The girls should be very proud of what they have achieved – the event was a great success, the performance was fantastic, and they raised a substantial amount for charity. Very well done!”