Charity goats to get scarves this Christmas at Duckyls Farm

This December the ‘Guardians of the Goats’ at Duckyls Farm have enlisted their fellow residents help to provide scarves for their herd.

Residents Jason and Simon are very proud to be ‘Guardian of the Goats’ for the eight goats who live at Duckyls Farm, a home for adults with learning disabilities in West Sussex. This Christmas while compiling their own gift lists, they asked if they might also be able to provide their goats with Christmas gifts.

As well as asking Santa for goat food and the equipment to make a goat adventure playground Jason and Simon have enlisted the help of fellow residents Polly and Glen who will be very busy sewing knitted squares together to make scarves for their goats.

The herd of eight goats, Arthur, Ben, Bill, Chewy, Mr G, Sarah, Sky and Sonny live on the 100 acre Duckyls Farm which is owned by the care provider Diagrama Foundation and is home to eight residents with learning disabilities. As well as goats, the farm has rabbits and sheep which the residents take care of.

Guardians of the Goats Jason and Simon with Bill

Karen Tolton, Manager Duckyls Farm said, “Our residents enjoy having the responsibility of looking after our animals. Jason and Simon really enjoy caring for the goats and we have christened them the ‘Guardians of the Goats’ adapting the name from the Marvel superheroes. The Guardians have added goat food and some equipment to make a goat adventure playground, to our Amazon wish list and are delighted that fellow residents Polly and Glen are going to help them provide each goat with a scarf.”

David McGuire, Chief Executive, Diagrama Foundation said, “At the heart of all our care services we use Montessori principles to develop the potential of everyone we work with. Our charity believes that when someone has time and belief invested in them, they come alive, because they feel valued and worthy. Hearing that Jsaon and Simon put the goats ahead of themselves at Christmas was wonderfully heartening and we are very proud of the Ducklys Farm Guardians of the Goats.”