Charity golf day in Burgess Hill raises £4,420 for local boy Teddy
Teddy, who at the age of just three, was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer that has a 40-50% chance of long term survival at diagnosis.
Burgess Hill Golf Centre Manager, Mr Bruce Whalley was pleased with the outcome of the Charity Day.
He said: “Together with the generous support of our customers and organisation of our golf staff, we raised £4,420 towards Teddy’s treatments. We were lucky to have some late summer sunshine and golfers played a 9 hole nearest the pin competition followed by putting green games for prizes. “Also a big thank you to the greenkeepers who prepared the golf course at 5am!
“It is really eye opening to witness the local communities empathy and generosity towards Teddy’s cause and we wish Teddy and his family the very best of luck for the future, from all of us here at Burgess Hill Golf Centre.”