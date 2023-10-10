Charity golf day in Burgess Hill raises £4,420 for local boy Teddy

Fantastic support and generosity was shown by local golfers at Burgess Hill Golf Centre on Saturday 30th September 2023, raising money for a little boy diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

Teddy, who at the age of just three, was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer that has a 40-50% chance of long term survival at diagnosis.

Burgess Hill Golf Centre Manager, Mr Bruce Whalley was pleased with the outcome of the Charity Day.

He said: “Together with the generous support of our customers and organisation of our golf staff, we raised £4,420 towards Teddy’s treatments. We were lucky to have some late summer sunshine and golfers played a 9 hole nearest the pin competition followed by putting green games for prizes. “Also a big thank you to the greenkeepers who prepared the golf course at 5am!

Over 120 golfers support Teddy's Charity Day