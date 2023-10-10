BREAKING
Charity golf day in Burgess Hill raises £4,420 for local boy Teddy

Fantastic support and generosity was shown by local golfers at Burgess Hill Golf Centre on Saturday 30th September 2023, raising money for a little boy diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.
By Bruce WhalleyContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Teddy, who at the age of just three, was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer that has a 40-50% chance of long term survival at diagnosis.

Burgess Hill Golf Centre Manager, Mr Bruce Whalley was pleased with the outcome of the Charity Day.

He said: “Together with the generous support of our customers and organisation of our golf staff, we raised £4,420 towards Teddy’s treatments. We were lucky to have some late summer sunshine and golfers played a 9 hole nearest the pin competition followed by putting green games for prizes. “Also a big thank you to the greenkeepers who prepared the golf course at 5am!

“It is really eye opening to witness the local communities empathy and generosity towards Teddy’s cause and we wish Teddy and his family the very best of luck for the future, from all of us here at Burgess Hill Golf Centre.”

