Charity postbox topper supports service to end social isolation in Horsham

Community Transport Sussex is absolutely delighted to showcase the wonderful post-box topper that was lovingly knitted by the lovely ladies at the West Sussex Federation of Women's Institutes (Normandy) in Horsham for our Travel Buddy Service.

By Marie MacintoshContributor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST
Community Transport Sussex give the Postbox a thumbs up!
Community Transport Sussex give the Postbox a thumbs up!

Community Transport Sussex is absolutely delighted to showcase the wonderful post-box topper that was lovingly knitted by the lovely ladies at the West Sussex Federation of Women's Institutes (Normandy) in Horsham for our Travel Buddy Service.

The Horsham Travel Buddy service supports a wide range of health conditions such as stroke recovery, dementia, and mental health difficulties like depression, anxiety, or feelings of social isolation. The service is being launched across Sussex to facilitate new friendships and improve well-being for as many people as possible.

The post-box topper concept is a creative way to celebrate this important service and it's hoped local residents will sign up to be a Travel Buddy and help fellow residents get out and about in their community.

The postbox topper
The postbox topper

Marie Claire Macintosh said: “Thank you, Women's Institute Horsham/Normandy, for your incredible support for our Travel Buddy service. The topper is a true testament to the creativity and talent of the Women's Institute Horsham volunteers, who used their own materials to make it.”

CTS are asking readers to check out our Travel Buddy Scheme post-box topper, located just outside The Black Jug pub in front of the Horsham District Council building. If they can we hope they can take a photo with a thumbs up next to the topper and make sure they share them tagging CT SUSSEX in. We'd love to see them!

Email: [email protected]: ctsussex.org.uk