Charity sponsorship drive to protect iconic Long Man of Wilmington

The world-renowned landmark The Long Man of Wilmington can now be adopted by members of the public as part of a unique charity fundraising drive.

Europe’s largest portrayal of the human form has stood on a Sussex hillside for centuries. Now, everyone is able to play an active role in the upkeep of the 72-metre tall landmark by sponsoring a section for just £30.

Europe’s largest portrayal of the human form has stood on a Sussex hillside for centuries, becoming known to many as the Guardian of the South Downs.

The Long Man of Wilmington (credit: The Sussex Archaeological Society)

Thanks to regular maintenance by its owners The Sussex Archaeological Society, the protected scheduled ancient monument remains free to access and visible for miles around.

Now, members of the public will be able to play an active role in the upkeep of the 72-metre tall landmark by sponsoring one of the 770 blocks which makes up its outline.

Plus, every adoptee will be given an incredibly rare opportunity to take part in the ongoing maintenance of the landmark – including helping to repaint the landmark next summer.

Leanne O’Boyle, Executive Director of the Society, said: “The Long Man of Wilmington is a unique and much-loved historical landmark which we are proud to be custodians of.

“Like many charities though we have been severely impacted by Covid-19. So, we’re having to think creatively about how we can raise revenue so we can continue promoting and providing access to the heritage of Sussex.

“This campaign not only could raise thousands of pounds, but also provide people with a unique opportunity to play an active role in engaging and maintaining an incredibly important national landmark.

“By sponsoring a piece of the Long Man, you will be supporting our work and helping keep the heritage of Sussex safe and accessible to inspire generations to come.”

It costs £30 to adopt one of the 770 blocks. All purchases can be made online via www.sussexpast.co.uk/shop.

The purchase includes a special downloadable certificate which will be sent digitally. This can then be presented to someone as a gift or kept for safe keeping as proof of purchase.

The Long Man, which is located just off the A27 about six miles west of Eastbourne, dates back to at least the early 18th Century when the surveyor John Rowley illustrated the figure.

During the 19th Century, the chalk outline was replaced by yellow bricks, which meant the landmark could only be seen in certain light.

Restoration in 1969 replaced the bricks with concrete blocks that are now regularly painted to keep the Long Man visible from many miles away.

In 1925, this iconic monument was gifted to The Sussex Archaeological Society by the Duke of Devonshire.

It remains in the care of the registered charity, alongside a range of remarkable historic sites including Fishbourne Roman Palace and Lewes Castle.

