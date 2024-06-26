Charity supporting families with preloved and essential items launches crowdfunder

Preloved baby and children's clothes and essentials are redistributed to those who need it most

A Sussex charity which helps families in need has launched a £30,000 fundraising campaign to help children in poverty - amid a 136 per cent increase in demand over the past three years.

Pelican Parcels is a Brighton and Hove charity which redistributes preloved essentials for babies and children to those facing financial hardship.

The charity launched a citywide #BeAPelican campaign on Tuesday (June 25) to address a surge in demand for its services in the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Shelley Bennett, co-founder at Pelican Parcels, said: "We want to ensure that more children have the essentials they need to give them the best start in life and to thrive. We hope we’re helping to lessen some of pressure of the ‘heat or eat’ tough decisions they’re facing, whilst supporting parents and carers with parcels made to feel like gifts."

Shelley Bennett, co-founder of Pelican Parcels

In its first five years of operation, Pelican Parcels has supported over 20,000 children and their families, offering vital support for those struggling to afford the essentials.

The charity collects pre-loved and new items through donations from families that no longer need them, and gives them to those that do. Pelican Parcels ensures families have access to nappies, formula, clothing, toys, bedding, school uniforms and other essentials.

In 2023 alone, the charity supported 5,774 children and families in the local community, marking a 136 per cent increase in demand over the past three years.

Pelican Parcels is now seeking support from the local community to continue its vital work. Donations will help cover the increasing costs of providing essential items, grow the charity's volunteer programme, and enable the organisation to reach more families and children.

Pelican Parcels team

Carla Pannett, trustee at Pelican Parcels, said: “We're proud of our community and the heartfelt support we see for those across Brighton & Hove and Sussex, from the thousands of donations of preloved and new items, the volunteers who give their time or people who give their financial support. In five years we have given out 20,000 parcels but we need to do more and we need your help. We’re calling on our community and their friends, family and connections to help us with sharing our fundraising #BeAPelican campaign."

People can donate directly to Pelican Parcels' crowdfunding campaign or pledge to receive rewards while supporting the charity's mission. Local businesses have donated rewards, including Bird and Blend Tea Co, Ridgeview Wine Estate and Gamely. There are also several fundraisers and events throughout the summer to support the #BeAPelican campaign in collaboration with local businesses.