Charleston Festival confirms a star-studded line-up for 2025

Charleston Festival has confirmed a star-studded line-up of activists, leaders, artists and writers for its 36th festival of art and ideas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yulia Navalnaya, Richard E Grant, Nick Clegg, Sarah Lucas, Led By Donkeys, Ruth Jones, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Cherie Blair, Travis Alabanza, Roxane Gay, Edmund de Waal, Mark Steel, Lady Hale and Nigel Slater are all on the programme.

Spokeswoman Lucy Brooks said: “Running from May 14 to 26, this year’s packed programme will inspire dialogue and debate across literature, art, design, history, music and politics – from an interview with Russian activist Yulia Navalnaya to a multi-artform centenary celebration of Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway. More than 150 of the world’s most exciting writers, thinkers, artists and performers will come together in the idyllic Sussex South Downs grounds of Charleston, former home to artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant and the iconic meeting place of the Bloomsbury Group, whose progressive spirit inspires the festival to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Charleston as a place has a rich history of resistance, a subject that’s at the heart of this year’s festival programme – from the quiet, intimate moments of resistance within our homes to the urgent movements that span the globe. The festival also explores what it means to be human in the age of AI, questioning the impact of technology on our work, politics, relationships and creativity.”

Festival highlights include:

Voices of Resistance: running through the festival and featuring some of the most powerful and courageous figures writing today, including Russian activist Yulia Navalnaya discussing resilience, courage and the struggle against political oppression in Russia following her husband Alexei Navalny’s imprisonment and murder; the creators of Led by Donkeys talking to Guardian journalist Zoe Williams about the power of art to evoke change; plus the trailblazing American writer and cultural critic Roxane Gay.

The Age of AI: looking at what it means to be human in an age of machines, with events including Nick Clegg, former Deputy Prime Minister and former President of Global Affairs at Meta, in conversation with Financial Times journalist Madhumita Murgia; and Laura Bates author of The New Age of Sexism, Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman and Labour Women’s Network chair Thangam Debbonaire considering the threats to women’s rights and safety in the digital age.

“Opening the festival and marking the centenary of the publication of Mrs Dalloway, is a major multi-artform commission Dalloway 100 blending music, readings and contemporary responses to Virginia Woolf’s novel from Caleb Azumah Nelson, Edmund de Waal and Deborah Levy, with performances from Chineke! Chamber Orchestra with further guests yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Art and design are central to Charleston Festival, with highlights including trailblazing artists Maggi Hambling and Sarah Lucas sharing their thoughts on the art world with critic Louisa Buck; art historians Wendy Hitchmough and Katy Hessel exploring Vanessa Bell’s life and legacy; and artist, potter and national treasure Grayson Perry discussing the evolving nature of art.

“Actor Richard E Grant looks back at his life and career in conversation with writer and actress Ruth Jones. Viv Groskop also talks to Ruth Jones about the beloved characters she has created through her writing, both through novels and the much-loved series Gavin and Stacey, ahead of her forthcoming release By Your Side.

“Cook and food writer Nigel Slater and ceramic artist Edmund de Waal come together in another of Charleston’s unique pairings to explore how art, cooking and everyday beauty combine.

“Judge and legal pioneer Lady Hale and daughter Julia Hoggett, chief executive officer of the London Stock Exchange, discuss the ethical dilemmas at the intersection of corporate power, legal frameworks and societies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Closing the festival and marking 100 years since the publication of The Great Gatsby, the letters of Zelda and F Scott Fitzgerald are brought to life by special guests, with a script by Holly Dawson, in a Charleston Festival Original production: The Beginning and End of Everything.”

Melissa Perkins, head of programme and events, said: “Charleston Festival is about exploring new ways of thinking and living, bringing together conversations across different disciplines and art forms. We are extremely proud to unveil the 2025 programme, which brings together the most exciting international writers, artists and thinkers working today. We hope that everyone who comes to the festival is inspired to see the world differently by the time they leave.”

Nathaniel Hepburn, director of Charleston, added: “Charleston has a long tradition of supporting radical artists and thinkers and of questioning the establishment, and this is reflected in the festival programme. We look forward to welcoming this year’s speakers who are all in some way striving to make the world and society a better place — and to sharing this magical house and garden, home to the Bloomsbury Group, with all our visitors.”