Checks made to make sure waste carriers are legal

In a combined operation with Sussex Police, Wealden’s Street Scene Team has been checking up on carriers of Controlled Waste on the District’s roads.

Waste carrying vehicles were stopped and checked for the appropriate waste carrier documentation by the District’s Street Scene Team while Sussex Police carried out checks on the vehicles and their loads.

“It was encouraging to learn that all but one of the vehicles stopped had the proper documentation to carry waste and were registered with the Environment Agency,” said Cllr Ann Newton, Wealden Cabinet member with responsibility for Environmental Protection.

“We will continue to work with the police to carry out random checks on other waste carriers to make sure they abide by the law. Those that aren’t, are likely to be fly tippers, desecrating our countryside to make a quick, dirty profit for themselves.”

Householders also have a part to play in preventing fly tipping. If you arrange for anyone to remove waste, apart from the council, you must ensure they are registered with the Environment Agency to carry waste. Ask to see their licence as you may face prosecution if your waste ends up as fly tip.

Wealden’s Street Scene Team said it was grateful to Sussex Police officers for their support and assistance in this initiative and look forward to working together in the future to combat environmental and associated crime.