Chelsea Pensioners visit Hellingly Bowls Club

A group of Chelsea Pensioners visited Hellingly Bowls Club recently as part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Some 24 Pensioners, including three ladies, arrived in their ‘Scarlets’ led by Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Lowe MBE. The unit on the day ranged in age from 68 to 96, all very active and skilful bowlers. The oldest member of the Pensioners was Alan Brunger, 96, of the Queen’s Royal Regiment and a Burma veteran. Also present was Audrey Merton, 87, ex WRAC who spent most of her career as a rifle instructor. Despite the unsettled weather, a very convivial afternoon’s bowling ensued with much banter both on and off the green. Although defeated on one rink, Hellingly emerged narrow winners but were promised a different result on their invitation to a return match in Chelsea next year.