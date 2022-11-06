Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chichester A27 incident: Road was closed due to concerns for person's safety

Police have revealed why the A27 in Chichester was temporarily closed on Saturday (November 5).

By Sam Morton
2 days ago

‘Severe delays’ were reported after an emergency incident on Saturday morning. The road was closed for around four hours, into the early afternoon.

In a statement on Sunday morning, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm the road was temporarily closed due to concerns for the welfare and safety of an individual on a bridge over the carriageway.”

Huge queues were said to be building from the bypass to Fishbourne and Bosham.

Most Popular

Sussex Police

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Both lanes of the A27 were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and diverted traffic.

Read More
Flooding in Sussex: Car submerged in water and multiple roads blocked amid multi...
A27Sussex Police