Chichester A27 incident: Road was closed due to concerns for person's safety
Police have revealed why the A27 in Chichester was temporarily closed on Saturday (November 5).
‘Severe delays’ were reported after an emergency incident on Saturday morning. The road was closed for around four hours, into the early afternoon.
In a statement on Sunday morning, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm the road was temporarily closed due to concerns for the welfare and safety of an individual on a bridge over the carriageway.”
Huge queues were said to be building from the bypass to Fishbourne and Bosham.