Chichester A27: Lane closed following collision

Emergency services were called to the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth following a single-vehicle collision.

Police have closed one lane while the vehicle is recovered.

PC Tom Van Der Wee from Sussex Roads Policing Unit said on social media: "On scene with @HantsPolRoads at a single vehicle damage only collision on the #A27 westbound between #Chichester and #Emsworth. One lane is currently closed whilst we await vehicle recovery."