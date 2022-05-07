Chichester A27: Lane closed following collision

One lane of the A27 has been closed following a collision this morning (Saturday, May 7).

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 9:31 am

Emergency services were called to the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth following a single-vehicle collision.

Police have closed one lane while the vehicle is recovered.

Traffic is moving in the area.

Police stock image

PC Tom Van Der Wee from Sussex Roads Policing Unit said on social media: "On scene with @HantsPolRoads at a single vehicle damage only collision on the #A27 westbound between #Chichester and #Emsworth. One lane is currently closed whilst we await vehicle recovery."

