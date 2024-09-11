Chichester academics showcase groundbreaking results from The Sage House Model For Dementia Care

The cost of UK dementia care is predicted to rise from £34.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering £94.1 billion by 2040. But now academics from the University of Chichester have shown that a dementia care model developed by a charity in West Sussex could reduce that cost by billions of pounds if replicated nationally, while raising care standards and quality of life.

Sage House by Dementia Support, which is based in Tangmere, West Sussex provides a comprehensive range of integrated services and partners under one roof, including advice, guidance, the NHS dementia assessment service, legal advice, activities, respite day care, and wellbeing services care.

Over 18 months, the University of Chichester’s Cognitive Ageing and Dementia Laboratory carried out an Academic Evaluation which concluded that the Sage House Model saved £1,722 per person each year when compared to the standard cost of care.

A presentation of the study’s findings took place in The Cloisters of the Bishop Otter campus at the University of Chichester yesterday lunchtime (September 10). It detailed how Sage House is already reducing the burden on NHS and social care and costing less to run than current services, while also improving life satisfaction and wellbeing for people living with dementia and their care partners.

Presentation of the Sage House Model for dementia care

The Sage House Model is now available for replication across the UK, in partnership with Dementia Support, for the benefit of all communities. With 944,000 people currently living with dementia in the UK, and the number predicted to reach more than 1.6 million by 2040, it has the potential to save the government billions over the coming years.

In addition to saving money, the academic evaluation showed that:

· - 61% of people accessing Sage House agreed that it had helped them or their Care Partners to continue working.

· - People living with dementia who had access to Sage House experienced significantly greater Life Satisfaction (20% higher), Wellbeing (16%) and Quality of Life (10%) than the standard care model.

Academics from the University of Chichester demonstrate their findings

· - Care partners with access to Sage House demonstrated better access to information and support which led to a significantly greater Quality of Life.

The presentation of the study’s findings was led by Prof. Antonina Pereira, Director of the Institute of Psychology, Business and Human Sciences at the University of Chichester, as well as Dr Rachel King and Dr Ben Sharpe, both of whom are Post Doctoral Researchers in the Cognitive Ageing and Dementia Laboratory.

Interested members of the local authority, NHS decision makers, potential funders and donors, as well as trustees of Dementia Support were in attendance to hear the findings.

The Sage House Model has been developed to support other regions which want to improve dementia care and support. Organisations in Berkshire, Hampshire and neighbouring East Sussex are already interested in replicating the model.

To find out more, visit nap.dementiasupport.org.uk