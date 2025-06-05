Chichester Art Society offer their 2025 Festival of Chichester exhibition at the Oxmarket Contemporary, St Andrews Court, off East Street, running from June 10-22.

Spokeswoman Sylvia Lowrey said: “The exhibition will be officially opened by the Mayor of Chichester at a preview evening being held on Monday, June 9.

“The exhibition is a showcase of a wide range of contemporary and original art works including paintings in a range of mediums, prints and 3D sculptures and designs by our members. All works will be available for sale, giving visitors to the exhibition an opportunity to own a unique artwork.

“Members of the society will be at the at the Oxmarket Contemporary daily should you wish to chat about the exhibition and CAS and all that is on offer throughout the year. Our programme includes fortnightly demonstrations and talks by visiting professional artists which are often followed up by day-long workshops where you are encouraged to try out new ways of expression in your own artwork, inspired and led by the artist. These are a stimulating, challenging and ultimately satisfying way of exploring new techniques and approaches to creating art.

“We also offer weekly drop-in sessions Painting with Friends. These are untutored sessions where you can create artwork in a friendly and supportive environment. There’s also a summer programme of plein-air painting and drawing at a variety of local venues – great if you ever wanted to have a go but are a bit daunted about doing so on your own. There is always time for coffee and a friendly chat afterwards.

“The Chichester Art Society (CAS) was founded in 1939 and held its first exhibition at the Art School, North Street in February 1940. Now, as then, the society is open to artists of all abilities, professional and amateur. All that is required is enthusiasm and a love of art and creativity.

“Chichester Art Society Exhibition really is art for all, and we look forward to welcoming visitors and demonstrating this hasn’t changed from that very first wartime one 85 years ago.

The exhibition is very kindly sponsored by local companies: Bond a Frame, Stride & Son, Richard Tildesley Opticians and Super Signs. CAS as an organisation actively supports The Snowdrop Trust with raffles, bring and buy sales and sales of Christmas cards designed by a local artist.”

The 2025 Festival of Chichester is delighted to welcome Edward Cooke Family Law as its principal sponsor. The Festival is generously supported by Chichester City Council, firm friends to the Festival since its inception.