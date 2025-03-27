Chichester artists combine for Traces of Being exhibition

Chichester artists Charlotte Edsell and Deborah Rainsford are among the artists taking part in Traces of Being, a new exhibition curated by the Aspire Cohort at Aspex Portsmouth, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays (free entry, until Saturday, May 31).

The Aspire Cohort is a group of 12 emerging and mid-career artists from across Hampshire, Sussex, the Isle of Wight and further afield. Charlotte and Deborah have spent the past six months developing curatorial expertise through the Aspire professional development programme.

Led by Ricardo Reverón Blanco, curator and programme manager at Aspex, the programme equips artists, curators, and arts professionals with essential skills in exhibition-making, project management and arts facilitation.

Deborah said: “Traces of Being is a deeply personal and collective exploration of memory, identity and transformation in response to the current main Aspex exhibition Embodied Activism by Sivan Rubinstein and the work of Helen Chadwick first shown at Aspex 40 years ago. Traces of Being features works in paint, fibre, film, and sculpture. The exhibition brings together a tapestry of experiences – whispers of histories, echoes of love and reflections on self and place. Each artist, at a different stage in their career, has contributed their unique voice to create a compelling narrative of change and connection.

“Aspire participants have spent the past six months working closely with Aspex Portsmouth, gaining hands-on experience in curating contemporary visual arts exhibitions. The programme has helped them refine their skills in fundraising, budgeting, arts facilitation, and audience engagement. Traces of Being is the culmination of this journey, a testament to their growth as artists and curators. We invite the public to visit Traces of Being and discover the stories woven into this dynamic and thought-provoking exhibition.”