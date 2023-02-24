Chichester-based IT company ActiveIT celebrates its 25th anniversary

ActiveIT, a leading provider of cutting-edge IT solutions and services, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

Since its founding in February 1998, the Chichester-based company has established itself as a leader in the industry and has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions to businesses of all sizes across West Sussex and beyond.

"It is a great pleasure and a source of immense pride to mark this significant milestone," said Chris Sewell, Managing Director of ActiveIT.

"Over the past 25 years, we have helped countless businesses to maximize their potential and achieve their goals through the power of technology. Our success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team and our customers, who have trusted us to support their success."

ActiveIT has come a long way since its early days.

Initially building and selling home PCs, the company branched into commercial broadcasting and became the sole IT provider for Virgin Radio (now Absolute) and Heart FM for many years.

In addition, ActiveIT was involved in building and maintaining many of the new local and regional FM stations which started up in the late 1990s and early 2000s across the UK from Redruth to Glasgow, Ireland and even Amsterdam!

It wasn’t until the mid-2000’s when the company started to concentrate on IT support for SMEs.

And this remains the focus of the business to this day.

To help mark 25 years, ActiveIT is hosting a series of events and activities to celebrate its achievements and thank its customers, employees, and partners for their ongoing support and commitment.

The company is also taking the opportunity to reflect on its rich history and look ahead to the exciting future ahead, with a number of exciting plans and initiatives already underway.

"As we enter our 25th year of operations, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and services that empower businesses to thrive," added Sewell.

"Improving cyber security is very much at the forefront of what we do. We look forward to continuing to work with our customers and partners to create a better and more secure digital world for generations to come."