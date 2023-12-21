Chichester Boys Club mini ambassadors
A selected group of Eleven Mini Ambassadors from Chichester Boys Club begin an exciting Intergenerational Project across the county working with elderly members of the community.
The Mini Ambassadors left Chichester Boys Club on 20th December 2023 and travelled to the Age UK Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis. Whilst at the centre the Mini Ambassadors and attendees shared moments of joy discussing a wide range of topics.
There was lots of laughter and tears of joy as these two groups thrived in each others company. The project will run for the majority of 2024 where the Two groups will discuss and decide on how to work together whilst building connections.
The project is run by The Youth Team at Chichester Boys Club and is funded and supported by Clarion Futures.