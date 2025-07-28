Chichester business is finalist for national innovation award

Creative business ME BRAND, founded by West Sussex-born designer Kitty Lai, has been named a finalist in the Business Innovation category at the SME National Business Awards 2025.

After spending over 25 years in London leading design for household names like Ted Baker and Cath Kidston, Kitty relocated back to hometown Chichester, where she continues to run ME BRAND, a remote first studio working with product-based businesses across the UK, Europe and the US.

“The studio delivers strategic branding, packaging and design that balances standout visuals with commercial impact,” she explains.

“Built on collaboration, ME BRAND brings together a trusted network of creative specialists and solo business owners, producing bold, intelligent work while supporting other independents along the way.”

Earlier this year, Kitty was also shortlisted for Business Woman of the Year at the SME Surrey Business Awards, which will be held in Guildford this coming September, making this second national recognition a proud milestone for both her and the studio.

“Innovation doesn’t always mean flashy tech – it’s about smart, thoughtful ideas that make a real difference,” says Kitty. “To be recognised for that, while growing something meaningful from here in Chichester, feels incredibly special.”

The SME National Business Awards ceremony will be held this November at the QEII Centre in Westminster, celebrating some of the UK’s most forward-thinking small and medium-sized businesses.