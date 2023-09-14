Chichester care home launches support group for local carers

A care home in Chichester is welcoming family carers to its monthly support group, designed to help local people caring for a loved one.

After the success of its first event, the free Carers Café at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, will now take place on the first Thursday of every month, from 2pm-3.30pm.

The café has been designed to be a safe space, where carers can speak openly about their experiences in a warm and welcoming environment.

During the sessions, a complimentary afternoon tea will be served with tea and cakes, giving visitors the chance to meet other carers and share experiences. There will also be information and advice on the support available in the community, as well as opportunities to discuss topics such as financial guidance and wellbeing assessments.

Chichester Grange care home is welcoming carers to its monthly support group

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Here at Chichester Grange, we strive to have a positive impact on our community, and we believe that no carer should feel alone.

“Building support systems is extremely important and we are committed to helping local people understand the help and expertise available at our Carers Café, where everyone will be able to relax and enjoy themselves.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming local people and meeting some new faces while enjoying a chat over a cup of tea and slice of cake.”

The next Carers Café will be taking place on 5th October.

For more information or to book your place at the next event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Caroline Thomas, on 0330 058 3250, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/chichester-grange