Chichester care home residents receive expert advice on scam prevention

An expert in fraud prevention gave a talk to residents and staff at a Chichester care home about how best to protect themselves from scams.

Richard Moorey shared first-hand insight on the most common financial scams targeting older people including impersonation tactics, courier and computer fraud and bogus prize notifications.

Richard, whose experience includes being a Police Community Support Officer based at Chichester Police Station and serving as a Community Warden for West Sussex District Council, presented his advice at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange care home.

He told the audience of his shock at the increase in scams being reported to police in recent years and how there was a corresponding growth in demand from the public for advice on protection.

The home’s Companionship Team Leader Heather Pearce said: “It was an educational and informative presentation.

“Richard covered a wide array of scams from courier fraud, mass market mail fraud and banking and payment card scams.

“For each type of fraud, he talked through examples reported in the media, providing details of how scammers and fraudsters manage to gain people’s details.

“He discussed lots of ways to prevent getting caught up in a scam and how to report it. He emphasised that you are not stupid if you do get caught in a scam as fraudsters use very technical equipment to fake numbers and voices, and pretend to be different people, even the police.

“Richard left all the residents with ‘The Little Book Of Big Scams’ and numbers to contact if they are ever worried about a suspected scam, as well as advice on using trading standards and secure websites for online shopping.

“I am so pleased that Richard was able to share his excellent insight and advice for our residents and colleagues.

“As well as helping to protect us, we can pass his guidance onto friends and family to help keep them safe too.”

