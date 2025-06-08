Chichester Cathedral cloisters setting for all-male Twelfth Night

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men are relishing the prospect of bringing their all-male production of Twelfth Night to the cloisters at Chichester Cathedral.

Their performance will be on the opening day of this year's Festival of Chichester, Saturday, June 14 at 7pm. Tickets £20, child £10 plus booking fee on www.tlcm.co.uk/booktickets

As artistic director and producer Peter Stickney, who is also directing the show, says, just the setting will add so much to the experience. The company used to perform on the cathedral’s south-west lawn but the move to the cloisters now feels like a real privilege: “It is a show that is 423 or 424 years old and to be performing it in these historic surroundings is just fantastic. A lot of the performances we do are in quite big open spaces but in the cloisters at Chichester Cathedral, it is almost like performing in a theatre space because it is so enclosed which means that it does feel a little bit more intimate there.

“The original Lord Chamberlain’s Men were set up by Shakespeare and his company in 1594 and it was one of the leading companies until 1603 when they became The King’s Men when James I came to the throne. They changed the name at that point but then the Puritans shut them down, Mr Cromwell and so on, in the 1600s. The company lay dormant until 2004 when the modern reincarnation happened with the permission of the then Lord Chamberlain's office. We've been running ever since which means that this is our 21st year.

“My history with the company is quite a long history. I worked with the company in 2007 and returned in 2008. I stayed with the company in various technical and producing roles and then in 2015 (company founder) Mark Puddle was wanting to sell the company. I was wanting to do something a little bit different at the time and so I've run it as artistic director and producer since 2016. It's the only job that I have now. It's a full-time job all year round. I spend the winter preparing for the next year and I've already announced what we will be doing next year. Next year we are performing Othello for the first time in the company's history.”

It's a company which inspires great loyalty among its audiences: “A lot of our audiences, I would say 60 to 75 per cent, have seen more than one production by us, and more than 50 per cent of our audiences have seen more than five productions by us. It’s an extraordinary statistic and something that I prize really highly. Our reputation is something that really matters to us. It is all about understanding who our audiences are and looking after them and ensuring that the quality stays really high, that we have the best actors and the best costumes and the best production values that we possibly can, but it is also about making sure that we change the tone as much as we can. The company had never performed Hamlet before and we did it last year. This year we're doing Twelfth Night. We've never done Othello before and that's what we have announced for next year. I'm always really keen to expand our portfolio.”

There is, though, Peter admits, a finite number of Shakespeare plays that they can do: “There are a couple of plays in the canon that I would love to do but unfortunately it would probably be only me watching! I have got a real love for Pericles. It is a show that I did when I was 17 and I think it would just work extraordinarily well. Actually I might just do it one day but Timon of Athens is probably one that we won't be doing.”

As for Twelfth Night this year, this is Peter's third encounter with it: “I did it as an actor before I went to drama school and then in 2015 when I was in the throes of taking over the company I went out as tour manager with it and now this is the first time that I have directed it. It's a fantastic play. When I was rereading it, it is like a greatest hits compilation. You go from one scene to another that is just so beautifully written.”