Chichester Cathedral honours Leonard Bernstein in anniversary year

Chichester Cathedral has unveiled a new plaque within the Cathedral Quarter dedicated to one of the most celebrated composers of the 20th century, Leonard Bernstein.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, the choral piece commissioned by the former Dean of Chichester, Walter Hussey, for the Southern Cathedrals Festival in 1965. The milestone is particularly significant as it falls within the Cathedral’s 950th anniversary – a year-long celebration of its rich history and vibrant cultural legacy.

The plaque was unveiled by Chichester resident Dame Patricia Routledge, who had the privilege of working with Leonard Bernstein in 1976 and is patron of the commemorative plaque.

Reflecting on the occasion, Dame Patricia said: "This plaque is a timely recognition of the worldwide significance of this beautiful work. Chichester Psalms continues to resonate across generations, and it is only fitting that its legacy is honoured here, where it all began."

The plaque, created by esteemed stone carver Rob Jolly, is set into the wall between the Cathedral and The Prebendal School – a location that not only reflects the Cathedral’s rich choral tradition but also highlights Bernstein’s lasting musical legacy. The Prebendal School (founded in the 15th century) provides choristers for the Cathedral Choir and continues the tradition of exceptional music that Chichester Psalms so powerfully represents.

The plaque was organised by Bernstein in Chichester, the organisation that brought Bernstein’s legacy to Chichester in 2018 with a festival of events throughout the city in celebration of the composer’s 100th anniversary.

Bernstein in Chichester’s founding member Emma-Jane Wyatt said: “It is important to establish a lasting commemoration to this great choral work. The city should be proud to bear its name in the work’s title securing both Chichester's recognition worldwide and the bond that was established between one of the 20th century’s most important composers with the city.”

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler said: “As we celebrate the Cathedral’s 950th anniversary, this plaque will serve as a lasting tribute to one of the most cherished musical connections in our history. The Chichester Psalms continue to inspire choral musicians worldwide, and it is deeply moving to mark its 60th anniversary in the very place that gave it life. This moment will not only honour Leonard Bernstein’s extraordinary legacy but also reaffirms the ongoing contribution of Chichester Cathedral to the choral tradition.”

The unveiling ceremony was followed by a concert at the Cathedral, which featured a performance of Chichester Psalms by the Cathedral Choir alongside the premiere of a brand-new choral commission by acclaimed composer Joanna Marsh.

To find out more about Chichester950 and the programme of events visit: www.chichester950.org.uk.

As part of its commitment to secure the future of its choir and music, the Cathedral has recently announced a £950,000 match-funding campaign to sustain another 950 years of music in its anniversary year.