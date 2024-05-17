Chichester Cathedral hosts 30th Anniversary celebration service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wonderful and moving Eucharist service took place this week in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the ordination of women to the priesthood at which Bishop Ruth presided and Revd Canon Helen Garratt, Dean of Women's Ministry gave a moving sermon.

Canon Helen thanked the clergy for their partnership in the gospel, for encouragement and for ‘championing ' the ministry of women, "We are in good company," she said.

She added: "The first witnesses of the resurrection were women. The right people at that time - entrusted with the news of that vital moment in history. Certainly not what was expected at the time, but just the right people at that particular time.

“Of course, the diverse communities that make up this Diocese need different people for them - so be encouraged. God is calling us with all our differences of backgrounds, gifts, race and age for those very diverse communities. Because the mission of God needs a diverse people of God in order to reach the people that he loves. And in fact, even greater diversity is still needed in the ministry of men and women in the church.”

Bishop Ruth with some of the women clergy

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, thanked all the women clergy for their ministry: “On behalf of the three bishops – we love you and we are grateful to you for all that you bring to enrich the life of this diocese. For all that you bring to the people that you serve, and all that you teach us about knowing, loving and following Jesus Christ in the 21st Century.”

You can read the full sermon here

More photos here

Five women who were ordained back in 1994, formed a key part of the service. The first ordination of women in Chichester took place in East Grinstead. All five were applauded by all the clergy who attended the service.

The five pictured above with Vanessa Baron and Bishop Ruth are, LtoR: Erika Howard from Shoreham, and serving at Southwick church; Doris Staniford, retired and serving at East Grinstead, Sarah Chapman, now serving in Portsmouth Diocese; Shirley Ford, retired and serving at St Luke’s Brighton; and Carole Williams, retired and serving at Westham parish.

One of the five, Doris celebrated 40 years in ministry in 2019. She said: “My parish priest told me women couldn't be priests but he was sure God had something special for me. My father also said I could not be a priest as woman were not permitted to be a priest, but he encouraged me to go into nursing, which I did.”

Doris was licensed as a deaconess in 1979 in St Martin's Brighton after four years of training by Bishop Eric Kemp. Because of her nursing background, in her last year she trained as a chaplain at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

Doris has worked in many parishes across the Diocese of Chichester and held key roles in her career. Her first parish was St Helen's Hangleton where she played the organ and led Evensong as well. Three years later she was licensed to Durrington. While there she was one of the first women ordained priest at St Swithun’s church in East Grinstead by Bishop David Wilcox of Dorking.

Bishop Ruth with Civic dignitaries who came to support

While at Durrington Doris was appointed to the staff at Chichester Theological College. She held key roles across the diocese including as adviser for lay ministry which was then women's ministry. She held that role until 2004.

Doris played a key role in the governance of the diocese and was a member of General Synod for 15 years. She was appointed by General Synod as a governor of St Stephen's House, Oxford. She was also on the committee of Church House Westminster and an Advisory Board for Ministry selector now known as BAP - Bishop’s Advisory Panel.

Not one to shy away from a challenge, it was no surprise that Doris took up flying and gained her pilot’s licence at Goodwood Airfield.

Exhibition

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, the cathedral is hosting a photographic exhibition of more than 30 self-portraits of the women who have served the diocese and continue to do so today.

The portraits will be on display alongside a booklet containing short reflections provided by the women on their ministry, daily life and guidance for those seeking to be part of the life of a church.