Chichester Cathedral pays tribute to Dame Patricia Routledge

Dame Patricia Routledge

Chichester Cathedral has offered loving tribute on the death at the age of 96 of long-time Chichester resident Dame Patricia Routledge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Patricia Routledge. Dame Patricia was not only one of Britain’s most beloved actresses, but also a cherished friend and supporter of our Cathedral.

“Her association with Chichester Cathedral spanned more than four decades, during which she gave generously of her time and talent. As Patron of the Cathedral’s Roof Appeal, she helped raise funds for the preservation of a vital part of the nation’s history. Most recently, she pledged her support for sustaining the Cathedral’s musical life, with her foundation sponsoring a Chorister for five years.

“We give thanks to God for her, and reflect fondly on her deep love for Chichester, its people, and its cultural and spiritual life.”