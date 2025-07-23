Chichester celebrations of comedy legends Morecambe & Wise

Opportunity Knocks finalist and comedy impressionist Christopher Gee heads to Chichester for two shows in one day, the first his solo presentation on the lives and careers of Morecambe & Wise.

Christopher explores the great comedy double act in Chichester’s Assembly Room at 1pm on Friday, August 1 and then returns to the same venue that evening as co-producer and compere for a solo Frankie Valli tribute show from Stephen James (7.30pm, August 1)

Tickets for the Valli are on Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/frankiechichester. Tickets for the Morecambe & Wise are available on eventbrite.co.uk. .

But for anyone working in the NHS, Christopher is offering two-for-one tickets and asks you to get in contact with him directly at [email protected] or 07445 742101. It's Christopher's way of showing his appreciation to the NHS. His wife Lindi died in St Richard's Hospital in Chichester four years ago while they were both living in Bognor Regis.

Christopher describes the Morecambe & Wise presentation as a comedy talk: “I was a huge fan of them and as a full-time TV comedy impressionist, I just loved them. When I was a travel agent in Maidenhead, Ernie wise used to come in for his travel tickets. He was very, very charming. He was not showbusiness-y at all. He wanted a domestic BA flight to Scotland and I asked the manager if we could upgrade him to first class because he was Ernie Wise. But I was told that it's only one class on a domestic flight! Actually I was tempted to do my Eric Morecambe in front of him. I do wish I had!

“My wife worked with Eric but I never met him. I wish I had. He just had funny bones, and in my craft as an impressionist I just want to bring these people to back to life. I do Morecambe & Wise as one of six comedy talks. It's all about their life right from how it started to how it ended, the people involved, the ups and the downs and the hardships. It is an audio-visual no-notes presentation. And obviously I can play the parts of these people whether it's Hancock or Cooper or Benny Hill.”

Key for Christopher was reaching the final of BBC1 talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1990 which was presented by Les Dawson and which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTg3c99Yvbk

“Opportunity Knocks was The X Factor of the day. At that time it was that or New Faces as the big talent shows. You got through the rounds and then you were live, and Les Dawson was the presenter and that was the most frightening thing, that you were doing it live. But the whole process was fascinating. You were given a script writer and there was the costume department and you realise that you're in the world of TV that was pretty alien. But I think the hardest thing, as more Morecambe & Wise themselves said, was that when you're on TV you have a live audience but you've also got cameras so who do you play to? It's a real skill.

“But Les Dawson was absolutely fantastic. What made Les so special was that he was so generous with his time in between the filming. He was just really great.”

As for the Frankie Valli show in the evening, it will be Stephen James with backing tracks in a solo performance, with a beer and wine bar. Christopher recommends him as this country's top Valli tribute: “He has been doing it 15 years and he does the big production shows in the theatres. I think the thing is that Frankie's voice was totally unique with that falsetto but Stephen also does the American accent and he does all the different genres of Frankie Valli.”

Tickets for the Morecambe and Wise comedy talk are £7 each and include a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit. For the NHS two-for-one offer, contact Christopher directly.