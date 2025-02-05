Chichester cellist Ben Rogerson returns for Cellophonics concert

Cellist Ben Rogerson who grew up in Chichester returns to West Sussex for a concert in the Amici Concerts series with the Cellophonics on Wednesday, February 12.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will perform at Boxgrove Priory at 7.30pm (doors 7pm). Tickets are available on https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873651146. Ben will also give a masterclass at the University of Chichester Conservatoire the next morning, February 13 for music students there. The masterclass is also open to the public. Ben's masterclass is unticketed but register interest your interest first on [email protected]

The Cellophonics comprise Ben plus fellow cellists Christopher Allan, Michael Atkinson and Adrian Bradbury. Their programme will include Guy Barker’s specially-commissioned Wood on the Tracks and a hitherto unknown jewel by ‘The English Rachmaninov’ York Bowen, amidst sparkling contemporary works by Callum Au, Simon Baggs, Roderick Elms, Ailbhe McDonagh and Julia Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben said: “Cellophonics is a labour of love. We are great mates and we've been together for quite a long time now. It goes back to at least 2011 in the current formation. The repertoire for cello quartet is usually arrangements for us and that's what people remember from their youth orchestras or cello music courses but the lockdown gave us time to breathe and we started thinking about asking people to write compositions specifically for cellists. We asked Guy Barker. He was composer in residence for the BBC Concert Orchestra (for which Ben works) and we still do lots with him. I asked Guy to do something for us and he came up trumps. It's an absolute corker and we're going to be playing it in Boxgrove. It seemed so good that we wanted to record it but we thought we can't just record the one piece. It needs some other pieces with it so we started to ask other people to write for us, and we asked Roderick Elms. The Concert Orchestra spent three days in Maida Vale recording his orchestral works and that's where the idea came from to ask him. I asked him in the summer and by the end of August I got a message from him saying ‘I've got it.’ We're hoping to do the recording sometime in the next 12 months.”

The concert will also feature commissions from Simon Baggs and Julia Simpson: “They have both written for us. They will both be on the menu and they will both be on the CD. But I don't want to scare people with new music. This is all very much from the accessible end of new music, not the squeaky end! It's the Radio 2 end of new music!”

Ben is particularly pleased to be able to include the York Bowen piece. “York Bowen (1884-1961) was known as the English Rachmaninoff. My grandfather was a cellist and we found this piece in the attic. In this bag was the original parts for this jewel of a quartet by York Bowen with his handwriting. I discovered that it was first performed and possibly the only time it was performed was in 1936 in a broadcast on the Third Porgramme (a national radio station from 1946 until 1967 when it was replaced by BBC Radio 3). On that programme there was also a piece by William Alwyn who was the film composer and symphonist so we are going to play a piece by him as well. It's nicely short but it is stunning and the two go very well together.

“And bearing in mind Boxgrove is such a beautiful old church and has got a significant choral tradition, we are going to do some choral repertoire from the renaissance which works beautifully. People do say that the cello is the instrument that is most akin to the human voice.”