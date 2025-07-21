Chichester Chamber Concerts confirm new season line-up
All concerts will be in the Assembly Room, North Street.
Chairman Anna Hill said: “The season opens on October 2 with a lovely programme by the English Chamber Orchestra Graduate Ensemble directed by solo violinist Ofer Falk. They will play Holst St Paul’s Suite, Dvorak Romance in F minor Op 11 and Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 arranged for solo violin and string ensemble.
“This is followed on November 6 by the Amatis Piano Trio with a programme of Schubert, Liszt and Mendelssohn. In December we have the Carducci Quartet with a Shostakovich programme in honour of the fiftieth anniversary of the composer’s death, and in January we have the Orsino Wind Ensemble, a line-up of star wind players. The New Year brings us the Sitkovetsky Trio in a programme of Bruch, Mozart and Brahms and finally the young and highly commended Kleio Quartet play Beethoven Op 95, Mendelssohn Op 44 No 3 and a short, new work by Saariaho.”
Thursday, October 2: Ofer Falk and the English Chamber Orchestra Graduates Ensemble. Holst: St Paul’s Suite; Dvorak: Romance in F minor Op.11 (arr for strings); Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D major Op.61 (arr for soloist and strings).
Thursday, November 6: Amatis Piano Trio. Schubert: Piano Trio in E flat major Op.100, D.929; Liszt: Tristia (La Vallée d’Obermann) for Piano Trio, S. 378c; Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66.
Thursday, December 4: Carducci String Quartet. Shostakovich: String Quartet No.10 in A flat major Op.118; String Quartet No.8 in C minor Op.110; String Quartet No.2 in A major Op.68.
Thursday, January 22: Orsino Wind Ensemble. Schumann: Kinderszenen Op.15 (arr. Abrahamsen); Hindemith: Kleine Kammermusik; Pavel Haas: Quintet Op.10; Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns and String Quartet Op.71 (arr Rechtmann).
Thursday, February 26: Trio Sitkovetsky. Bruch: selection from Eight Pieces Op. 83 (arr. for piano trio); Mozart: Piano Trio No. 3 in B-flat major, K. 502; Brahms: Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, Op. 87.
Thursday, March 26: Kleio Quartet. Webern: Five Movements for String Quartet Op.5; Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor Op.95; Saariaho: Terra Memoria; Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E flat major Op. 44 No. 3.
