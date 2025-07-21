Chichester Chamber Concerts confirm new season line-up

Chichester Chamber Concerts have confirmed their 2025-26 season, with tickets available from August 11 from Chichester Festival Theatre.

All concerts will be in the Assembly Room, North Street.

Chairman Anna Hill said: “The season opens on October 2 with a lovely programme by the English Chamber Orchestra Graduate Ensemble directed by solo violinist Ofer Falk. They will play Holst St Paul’s Suite, Dvorak Romance in F minor Op 11 and Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 arranged for solo violin and string ensemble.

“This is followed on November 6 by the Amatis Piano Trio with a programme of Schubert, Liszt and Mendelssohn. In December we have the Carducci Quartet with a Shostakovich programme in honour of the fiftieth anniversary of the composer’s death, and in January we have the Orsino Wind Ensemble, a line-up of star wind players. The New Year brings us the Sitkovetsky Trio in a programme of Bruch, Mozart and Brahms and finally the young and highly commended Kleio Quartet play Beethoven Op 95, Mendelssohn Op 44 No 3 and a short, new work by Saariaho.”

See also https://www.chichesterchamberconcerts.com

