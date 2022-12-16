Chichester children receive festive treat thanks to housebuilder

Aldingbourne Primary School pupils were given the chance to decorate their very own Christmas baubles this festive season when local housebuilder, Dandara donated eco-friendly decorations to the school.

This is the second year the school and the independent local housebuilder have teamed up for Christmas. The children had great fun creating their own individual designs onto the eco-friendly baubles.

The eco bauble initiative is part of Dandara’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and ensuring it does its bit to combat plastic pollution, especially at Christmas time when even more waste is produced – more than 275,000 tonnes.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Webster, Head Teacher at Aldingbourne, said: “It was fantastic to work with Dandara again this year thanks to its donation of the eco baubles. The children always enjoy doing arts and crafts so to be able to decorate their very own Christmas decorations is a real treat for them.

Pupils at Aldingbourne Primary School

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that the baubles have green credentials as well is particularly important to us. It’s very much in line with our own school ethos as we very much encourage the children to be more sustainability minded where possible. Thank you, Dandara, for providing such festive fun.”