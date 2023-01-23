Chichester children take a step back in time to ancient Egypt

Bosham Primary School’s Year 5 pupils have been learning how to be historians by looking at the life and times of the Ancient Egyptians.

Amazing Ancient Egyptian costumes made by the Year 5 children and their parents.

On Monday January 16, year 5 had a blast being Egyptians for the day.

Children all came in dressed in astonishing costumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First they met Lauren an historian who showed them how the Ancient Egyptian life all began.

After that, she gave some volunteers the chance to act out how Narmer became the first Egyptian Pharaoh (which means king or queen).

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 33 dynasties of pharaohs – a few famous ones are Tutenkhamun who was in the 18th dynasty and Cleopatra who was the last pharaoh in Egypt.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We liked exploring the process of mummification; we had two embalmers in our class who demonstrated how the the Ancient Egyptians took out all four organs (which are the lungs, stomach, intestines and liver) and placed them in Canopic jars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also learnt how to measure in cubits, palms and fingers.