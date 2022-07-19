Chichester College

Chichester College Group staff will now join others at 33 colleges across England in a growing wave of industrial action sweeping the country, and across a number of sectors within the economy.

The University and College Union (UCU) is demanding the colleges increase pay to meet the cost of living crisis.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "Today, college staff have shown that they are sick of falling pay and have voted overwhelmingly for strike action after employers made a pay offer of just 2.5 per cent.

“College workers have had their pay held down so long that the vast majority now face financial insecurity whilst the sector experiences a recruitment and retention crisis. Yet as the cost of living crisis bites employers want their staff to take a further hit with more below inflation pay rises. This is completely unacceptable.

“After receiving increased funding from government, colleges now have the money to begin properly paying their staff - and they must do so to avoid disruption when the new academic year begins in September.”

Employer body the Association of Colleges (AoC) had recommended a pay rise of just 2.5 per cent despite RPI inflation hitting 11.7 per cent.

Staff pay has now fallen 35 per cent behind inflation since 2009 after a series of below inflation pay offers, the union has said.

In pay scales drawn up by the AoC, unqualified teachers can earn as little as £21,000 with qualified teachers starting on less than £26,000. Meanwhile, some college bosses earn over £200,000.

This month a UCU report showed that the vast majority of college staff are financially insecure, impacting the mental health of more than eight in 10 with many being forced to skip meals and restrict hot water use to save money. Seven in 10 said they would leave the sector unless pay and working conditions improve.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced £1.6bn in extra funding for further education and UCU estimates that colleges already have an additional £400m that is available to spend on staff compared with 2019-20.