Chichester Crematorium Chapel full for special service for the bereaved

Chichester Crematorium’s recent service for those who have loved and lost saw every seat filled.

Entitled A Seasonal Service of Remembrance, the service took place on December 9 and included music, readings and gentle reflection.

Business Leader at Chichester Crematorium, Kelly-Marie Taylor said: “We are really delighted that the turn-out was so good. People hung stars bearing the names of their loved ones on our tree of remembrance and enjoyed refreshments and a special service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The feedback was very positive, with people saying that they especially liked attending a service with others who had also experienced loss. That shared experience created a really supportive, inclusive and warm atmosphere.

"We also took donations for our neighbours at Terry’s Place, a wonderful new local charity that supports elderly people in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding that she hopes that the crematorium will hold more events in the future, Kelly-Marie praised all those who worked so hard to put the service together.

“It was great teamwork and I am really grateful to everyone who helped make this special service happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisations that offer support with bereavement include: