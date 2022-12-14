Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Crematorium Chapel full for special service for the bereaved

Chichester Crematorium’s recent service for those who have loved and lost saw every seat filled.

By Vicky EdwardsContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 9:13am

Entitled A Seasonal Service of Remembrance, the service took place on December 9 and included music, readings and gentle reflection.

Business Leader at Chichester Crematorium, Kelly-Marie Taylor said: “We are really delighted that the turn-out was so good. People hung stars bearing the names of their loved ones on our tree of remembrance and enjoyed refreshments and a special service.

"The feedback was very positive, with people saying that they especially liked attending a service with others who had also experienced loss. That shared experience created a really supportive, inclusive and warm atmosphere.

"We also took donations for our neighbours at Terry’s Place, a wonderful new local charity that supports elderly people in our community.”

Adding that she hopes that the crematorium will hold more events in the future, Kelly-Marie praised all those who worked so hard to put the service together.

“It was great teamwork and I am really grateful to everyone who helped make this special service happen.”

Organisations that offer support with bereavement include:

The Good Grief Trust www.thegoodgrieftrust.orgCruse Bereavement Support www.cruse.org.ukWAY (widowed & young) www.widowedandyoung.org.ukSamaritans www.samaritans.org