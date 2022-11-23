Chichester Crematorium to host ‘sensitively seasonal' service for the bereaved

Entitled ‘A Seasonal Service of Remembrance’, Chichester Crematorium is welcoming those who have loved and lost to its Richmond Chapel on Friday 9 December at 4.30pm for music, readings and gentle reflection.

Aware that Christmas can be particularly difficult for those grieving for a loved one, the Crematorium team want to create a relaxed and inclusive service for those who might appreciate being in the company of others who understand, first hand, how challenging this time of year can be. Whether their loss is recent or more longstanding, everyone is welcome.

‘Sensitively seasonal’ and comprising carefully chosen readings and music, proceedings will be led by a non-denominational celebrant, with musical accompaniment provided by organist Barry Newton. Refreshments will be served afterwards and there here will be a collection for a local charity.

Business Leader at Chichester Crematorium, Kelly-Marie Taylor said: “We know how hard this time of year can be. By offering those who are bereaved a space to connect with others experiencing the same emotions, we hope to provide some comfort. Everyone is welcome, either alone or with friends or family, and the event is free of charge. If possible, so we can make catering arrangements, it would be great if people could contact us to reserve seats in advance, but it’s not essential.”