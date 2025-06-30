Chichester dance event - "Effectively it's a sober rave!”

Alternative thinking has been a key strand at this year's Festival of Chichester with a series of events offering a mini festival within the festival, under the title Metanoia.

As Ben Williams, who has put the programme together, explains: the word means a fundamental change in perspective, an idea which sums up the series perfectly.

A number events have already happened but there are still a number of fascinating elements to be enjoyed this year.

On Friday, July 11, 8pm-11pm and Saturday July 12, 3pm-11pm, you can enjoy Experiment – Sonic Explorations and Digital Visions at the Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ. Ben is promising “an exploration of contemporary electronic dance music with DJs and live musicians presenting a range of genres including tech-house, acid soul, afro-house, drum & bass and experimental – immersive experiences created by leading visual artists.”

Then, on Thursday, July 17 at 6pm comes A Vision for The Future of Chichester, again in the Assembly Room. As Ben explains: “A holistic and regenerative vision for the Chichester region is beginning to form in which everyone is welcome to participate. Come and learn

how we can create a vibrant viable future in our economy, ecology and culture, hear about the work done so far and contribute your ideas to the conversation (free, no booking

required).”

Ben explained: “The events feature interesting people but people who are slightly outside the norm. It will be provocative. It will be a different way of thinking about things and hopefully there will be a balance between being interesting and informative and being thought-provoking. All the ideas for the series came along quite organically. I was wanting to put on a dance music event moving forward and in the process of doing that, other things suggested themselves.

“I think thinking differently is the way that we evolve as a species, that we push the boundaries. We push the envelope which keeps us safe but it can make us stagnate. My personal opinion is that alternative thinking is part of the natural evolutionary process, just to offer things that are outside the normal.”

As for Experiment – Sonic Explorations and Digital Visions: “I see that there's a lot of classical music in the festival and I just thought this was an opportunity to broaden things out. There are some really interesting things going on in the electronic music area. I go away to listen to it in London and there is also a bit of it in Brighton. There's a lot in on the continent, especially in Berlin, and I just thought there was a lack of it in Chichester. It is something you associate with street culture. It has got a DIY aspect. There is a spontaneous feel to it. It feels to me like it is a modern version of jazz. It started off underground and then has gone overground. It's in the mainstream now but there's still an underground edgy feeling to it and I do think Chichester has got that element to it.

“For the Chichester event we've also got visual art there. I've invited artists along to provide the visual aspect, and I'm making it an alcohol-free space. I wanted to make it as inclusive as possible so that all age groups are welcome. Effectively it's a sober rave!”

No age restrictions. Tickets £10, under-18s free.