Chichester Debt Help Centre celebrates fifteen years of helping to free local people from debt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester’s Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre is continuing to offer free debt advice to local people as many struggle with the costs of essentials

A free local debt advice service is celebrating fifteen years of helping hundreds of local people and their families in Chichester to sort out their finances.

Chichester Baptist Church launched the Debt Centre in partnership with UK debt and budgeting help charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the last fifteen years, CAP’s Chichester Debt Centre has helped over 180 households to go debt free! This support has helped restore hope, saved family relationships, improved people’s mental wellbeing and changed many local lives for the better over the last 15 years.

Rev Ellen Wild, Minister at Chichester Baptist Church leads the CAP Debt Centre 15 year celebration

Petra Debt Centre Manager, said: “We are celebrating every single one of the amazing people we have helped out of debt in Chichester over the last 15 years!

“Debt can be easy to fall into and hard to get out of, without expert help. Especially with how high the cost of essentials are right now.

“Living on a low income combined with a change in circumstances that impacts your finances can quickly lead you into spiralling debts. We have helped many people who have had to borrow to pay for essentials, regularly skipped meals, and gone without their basic needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to give huge praise to everyone in debt who has contacted us for help, worked with our team, and are now debt free or making progress towards achieving that aim.

“I also want to thank all the team and volunteers from Chichester Baptist Church who over the last 15 years have spent countless hours supporting local people in need. Because of them, many lives in Chichester have been changed for the better.”

Petra is also keen to raise awareness of free debt advice as many local people continue to struggle with the high costs of essentials.

“At Christians Against Poverty our mission is to work with local churches to help people in our area break free from the chains of debt and poverty so they don’t have to use all their energy on just trying to survive but can have the opportunity to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As much as we are celebrating this 15 year milestone, we also recognise that our work is far from over.

“Inflation coming down doesn’t tell the whole story. Prices might not be rising as fast but they are still so much higher than they were a few years ago which is putting huge financial pressure on low income households and leading many into debt.

“This is why it’s vital we continue our work and you can play your part by helping us to raise awareness of free debt advice and by donating to Christians Against Poverty so we can help more people.

“Together, we can help change more lives and tackle poverty in Chichester.”

How to seek help:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are struggling with your finances, you can find out more about what services CAP offers in your area by visiting capuk.org/help.

For more information on a wider range of free help available, visit moneyhelper.org.uk.

How to support CAP’s work

To support CAP’s work across the UK and help more individuals and families get out of debt, you can donate at capuk.org/donate.