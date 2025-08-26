Chichester debut offers evening of glitz, glamour and escape!

Jordan Oliver is loving his first time in Chichester on the Festival Theatre stage in the big summer musical Top Hat.

Running until Saturday, September 6, the show comes promised as a heady romantic cocktail laced with sparklingly witty dialogue, stunning choreography, lavish sets and gorgeous costumes. Along the way, Irving Berlin’s score includes some of Hollywood’s greatest songs, Cheek to Cheek, Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Top Hat White Tie and Tails and Puttin’ on the Ritz.

For Jordan, it’s living up to all the expectations: “I've got friends who have performed here but I hadn't actually stepped foot in Chichester before. But I'd heard such a lot of great stories about the experience and about the community of Chichester itself and just how well they look after you and just what a glorious place it is to spend the summer but I just didn't know that for myself until I got here. What is so great, I think, is that the theatre is so much a part of the community in the building. Everyone that works here is there while you're doing the show, and you can find yourself rushing past the offices dressed as a bright yellow bell boy! Sometimes theatres can feel a bit stuffy if they're not really integrated with the building but the joy of Chichester is that you really are part of it all. And I've got lovely accommodation.

“It’s all just great. The show is beautiful. It is so sophisticated and the show feels so right to be in this space in Chichester. What our director Kathleen Marshall has done is that she has choreographed it so very generously to everybody.

“We're looking forward to going on tour with it to proscenium arch stages which this isn't but the fact is that it really was choreographed specifically for Chichester. We are starting the tour in Woking after we finish here and then going through until Christmas and then we're touring again in the New Year and then we are playing in Paris in April. We're going to be just opposite Notre Dame for three weeks!

“Really what it is about is pure escapism. There are themes in it that run through that are universal but this show is really about what theatre meant for so many people. And the songs are fantastic. Other shows will try to give you a didactic message or tug at the heartstrings but this one is just escapism. It starts off with you hearing all the iconic melodies in the overture and you know that you're in for two and a half hours of pure escapism, everyone just enjoying another world, enjoying these stories, enjoying these songs or maybe even discovering them for the first time. We have not reinvented anything new. We're paying full-scale homage to the 1935 original and I think that's why it works so well. It's a classic love story. It is so easily digestible and it's fantastic on the eye.”