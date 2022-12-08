Chichester District residents reminded of how to contact the council over Christmas

The contact centre will be closed from 2pm on Friday 23 December, reopening on Tuesday 3 January 2023 at 9am. While the contact centre is closed, people will still be able to access a variety of services online at www.chichester.gov.uk. If residents have a district council related emergency during this time, they should call the council’s ‘emergency out of hours’ number on 01243 785339.
Civil Enforcement Officers continue to work through the Christmas closure, however, the council’s parking administration office will be closed. Residents are advised to get in touch with Parking Services using online services, ahead of the closure to arrange permits for parking over the holidays. Digital services for season tickets, parking payments in car parks and some permits will remain available online at https://secure.mipermit.com/chichester/
Parking issues can be reported online at: www.chichester.gov.uk/applyreportpay
To contact Parking Services, customers can call their out-of-hours messaging service on 01243 785166 or 01243 534734.
If residents have any queries about roads, pavements and street lighting, or need to report a fault relating to them, please contact West Sussex County Council by calling 01243 777100 or visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk.
People can keep up to date with the latest news in the district by signing up to the council’s email newsletter at www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts and following the council’s social media channels:• Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictCouncil• Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChichesterDC• Instagram: www.instagram.com/chichesterdc• LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/chichesterdc• Nextdoor: https://nextdoor.co.uk/agency-detail/england/chichester/chichester-district-council-1/
“Although we will be closed over Christmas, we want to remind residents that you can still access the majority of our services online, and we have an out-of-hours telephone number in case of an emergency,” says Councillor Roy Briscoe, the council’s Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture. “I would like to wish everyone in Chichester District a safe and enjoyable Christmas and a Happy New Year. All of our teams will be back to work in January and look forward to helping you next year.”