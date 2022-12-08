Chichester District residents reminded of how to contact the council over Christmas

Chichester District Council is reminding residents of the ways in which they can access council services while the contact centre is closed for the festive period.

Chichester District Council's contact centre will be closed over the Christmas period, online services remain open

The contact centre will be closed from 2pm on Friday 23 December, reopening on Tuesday 3 January 2023 at 9am. While the contact centre is closed, people will still be able to access a variety of services online at www.chichester.gov.uk. If residents have a district council related emergency during this time, they should call the council’s ‘emergency out of hours’ number on 01243 785339.

Civil Enforcement Officers continue to work through the Christmas closure, however, the council’s parking administration office will be closed. Residents are advised to get in touch with Parking Services using online services, ahead of the closure to arrange permits for parking over the holidays. Digital services for season tickets, parking payments in car parks and some permits will remain available online at https://secure.mipermit.com/chichester/

Parking issues can be reported online at: www.chichester.gov.uk/applyreportpay

To contact Parking Services, customers can call their out-of-hours messaging service on 01243 785166 or 01243 534734.

If residents have any queries about roads, pavements and street lighting, or need to report a fault relating to them, please contact West Sussex County Council by calling 01243 777100 or visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk.

People can keep up to date with the latest news in the district by signing up to the council’s email newsletter at www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts and following the council’s social media channels:• Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictCouncil• Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChichesterDC• Instagram: www.instagram.com/chichesterdc• LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/chichesterdc• Nextdoor: https://nextdoor.co.uk/agency-detail/england/chichester/chichester-district-council-1/

