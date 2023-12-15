Chichester District residents reminded of how to contact the council over Christmas
The council’s main offices at East Pallant House, Chichester, will be closed from 2pm on Friday 22 December. The offices will reopen on Tuesday 2 January 2024 at 9am. While the contact centre is closed, people will still be able to access a variety of services online at www.chichester.gov.uk. If residents have a district council related emergency during this time, they should call the council’s ‘emergency out of hours’ number on 01243 785339.
Civil Enforcement Officers continue to work through the Christmas closure, however, the council’s parking administration office will be closed from 2pm on 22 December, reopening at 9am on 2 January 2024. Residents are asked to contact the team before midday on 22 December so that requests for parking services can be processed before the Christmas break.
After this time, residents can still access a variety of parking services online including buying car park season tickets; resident permits; resident visitor permits; and parking payments in car parks. People can find out more information at: www.chichester.gov.uk/parking. Parking issues can be reported online at: www.chichester.gov.uk/applyreportpay. To contact Parking Services, customers can call their out-of-hours messaging service on 01243 785166 or 01243 534734. If residents have any queries about roads, pavements and street lighting, or need to report a fault relating to them, they can contact West Sussex County Council by calling 01243 777100 or visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk.
People can keep up-to-date with the latest news in the district by signing up to the council’s email newsletter at www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts and following the council’s social media channels:
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictCouncil
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChichesterDC
- Instagram: www.instagram.com/chichesterdc
- LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/chichesterdc
- Nextdoor: www.nextdoor.co.uk
“Although we will be closed over Christmas, we want to remind residents that you can still access the majority of our services online, and we have an out-of-hours telephone number in case of an emergency,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council. “I would like to wish everyone in the Chichester District a safe and enjoyable Christmas and a Happy New Year.”