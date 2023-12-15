Chichester District residents reminded of how to contact the council over Christmas

Chichester District Council is reminding residents of the ways in which they can access council services while the contact centre is closed for the festive period.

The council’s main offices at East Pallant House, Chichester, will be closed from 2pm on Friday 22 December. The offices will reopen on Tuesday 2 January 2024 at 9am. While the contact centre is closed, people will still be able to access a variety of services online at www.chichester.gov.uk. If residents have a district council related emergency during this time, they should call the council’s ‘emergency out of hours’ number on 01243 785339.

Civil Enforcement Officers continue to work through the Christmas closure, however, the council’s parking administration office will be closed from 2pm on 22 December, reopening at 9am on 2 January 2024. Residents are asked to contact the team before midday on 22 December so that requests for parking services can be processed before the Christmas break.

After this time, residents can still access a variety of parking services online including buying car park season tickets; resident permits; resident visitor permits; and parking payments in car parks. People can find out more information at: www.chichester.gov.uk/parking. Parking issues can be reported online at: www.chichester.gov.uk/applyreportpay. To contact Parking Services, customers can call their out-of-hours messaging service on 01243 785166 or 01243 534734. If residents have any queries about roads, pavements and street lighting, or need to report a fault relating to them, they can contact West Sussex County Council by calling 01243 777100 or visiting www.westsussex.gov.uk.

