Chichester exhibition explores "natural rebel" Dora Carrington

A complex and fascinating figure in British art is brought back into focus with the latest exhibition at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery.

Dora Carrington: Beyond Bloomsbury, the first major exhibition of the work of Carrington (1893-1932) in almost 30 years, runs until April 27, co-curated by Ariane Bankes and Anne Chisholm.

Getting the exhibition together involved a good deal of “ferreting”, says Ariane: “Most of the work in our show is in private collections. We had to do a lot of searching. We met extraordinary people and we got to go to extraordinary houses. It was an enormous effort and it has taken a long time.”

And even now some pieces have remained elusive. The hope is that perhaps the exhibition might locate them through the awareness it raises.

But even without them, it’s a vivid portrait the exhibition creates: “She was undoubtedly extraordinarily talented. She was really the most talented of her generation at the Slade, and of the Slade girls she was head and shoulders above all the others. She won the prizes and she won the scholarships and if she had been more outgoing and more confident about her art, we would have known a lot more about her. But over the years she would destroy her art which is so sad. It was her decision because of her diffidence and because of her lack of confidence. But even so she took herself in all sorts of other directions. She would decorate every house she lived in and she made book plates and she was a great cook and a homemaker. Her talent was extraordinary.”

As for that diffidence: “She was the fourth of five children and she got on very, very badly with her mother. Her mother married late and had her children late and was very religious. Her mother was very keen on conformity which Carrington absolutely wasn't. Carrington couldn't give a stuff for appearances. She was a natural rebel, and the moment she got away from home to go to the Slade she cut her hair short and dressed like boys and went to wild parties.

“The other reason for her diffidence was that she was very unsure of her sexuality. She was drawn to girls from the beginning and she made very close friendships with girls but she was always pursued by men. She was wildly charismatic, and every single boy at the Slade fell for her. They pursued her and they fell in love with her which was not what she wanted.”

Sadly she killed herself at the age of 38, but Ariane insists that her life should not be seen as tragic: “She lived her short life intensely. Her letters are so intense and she lived life to the hilt. She was deeply emotional and she had very vivid and very lively friendships with many people. She had a wonderful sense of humour and a huge sense of fun. There are many illustrations of her wild sense of fun in our exhibition.”

The exhibition started with Anne Chisholm’s 2017 edition of Carrington's letters: “Anne felt it was so long since her work had been seen in public.1995 was the date. It was almost 30 years. There have not been her works on the market and there have been no smaller commercial shows. Her works very occasionally turn up at auction but vanishingly rarely because she had a very small oeuvre. She was very, very diffident about her own painting but she was brilliant and obviously as she killed herself at the age of 38, she didn't live to a great age.”