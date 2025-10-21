Chichester Festival Theatre launches new Apprenticeship Fund

Chichester Festival Theatre has launched a new Apprenticeship Fund to support its expanded apprenticeship and traineeship programme, attracting generous support from numerous industry and technical companies alongside trusts and individuals.

The programme provides young people with a mixture of practical and formal training to form the next generation of theatre makers, developing specialist skill sets and setting them on the road to success in the creative industries.

Chris Boone, technical director at CFT, said: “There is a shortage of key skilled workers within the theatre industry so there is no better way to help solve this issue than growing and nurturing our own talented members of staff, not only for CFT but the wider industry.

“Apprenticeships offer a unique pathway to gain valuable skills and qualifications while earning a pay cheque, combining practical on-the-job training with structured learning. I'm passionate about apprenticeships, since I started off in this incredible industry in a similar way. We are extremely grateful to all those who are generously supporting our programme.’

Absolute Motion Control, Autograph Sound, Blue-i Theatre Technology, FRAY Studio, HenX Group, Push The Button, PW Productions, Steam Motion and Sound and Unusual Rigging have all become supporters of the new Apprenticeship Fund, joining long-term supporters Liz Juniper, The Mackintosh Foundation, The Maurice Marshal Preference Trust and Anne and Jim McMeehan Roberts. The fund aims to raise £250,000 over two years.”

Chichester Festival Theatre has: three technical theatre apprentices; a creative industries production manager apprentice, funded by The Mackintosh Foundation; a new costume technician apprentice; a cultural learning and participation officer apprentice; a youth & community trainee; a youth & outreach trainee, in association with Good Chance: a three-month training and development opportunity for someone from a refugee or asylum-seeking background.

Nick Ewins, director of Push The Button, said: “We’re really pleased to be supporting the Apprenticeship Fund at CFT and to be playing a small part in helping develop the next generation of talented technicians. This is such a meaningful initiative, and it’s great to hear the difference it will make for the apprentices and the wider industry.”

Scott Arnold, managing director of Autograph Sound, added: “Hands-on technical training is transformative in this industry, and I believe the opportunities for apprentices and trainees at CFT are invaluable to help us support emerging theatre talent. Sponsoring the Apprenticeship Fund was a no-brainer for Autograph Sound, and we’re so pleased to be involved.”

CFT works in partnership with training provider Chichester College.

Sally Garner-Gibbons, CFT’s apprenticeships manager, said: “Our dedicated team is passionate about nurturing and supporting apprentices, making sure they’re trained to the highest professional standards. With hands-on, practical learning across our three theatres, it’s the ideal place to build real-world experience. We’re excited to see the programme continue to grow and thrive.”