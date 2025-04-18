Chichester Festival Theatre offers two new free transport schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Festival Theatre is aiming to help reduce transport challenges and enable more people to see a show in Chichester this season with two new, free transport schemes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Geering, head of customer operations, explained: “We know that a theatre visit doesn’t simply begin and end with the rise and fall of the curtain; getting to and from the theatre is a real issue for many people. We hope that both these free initiatives will help address those needs, as well as encouraging more sustainable travel.

“CFT’s Theatre Bus returns for Festival 2025 with the introduction of a regular free electric shuttle bus from Chichester train station to the theatre before and after every Saturday matinee, as well as a community bus running from Pagham for selected performances for every production this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spurred on by theatregoers who find the 20-minute walk to and from the station tricky, we’re delighted to be collaborating with local community transport organisations, Community Transport Sussex, and Pagham and District Residents Association, on this free initiative. Spaces must be pre-booked from CFT’s box office and all transport is accessible to wheelchair users.

“CFT’s free companion service, CFT Buddies, is also piloting new Travel Buddies to assist patrons who can’t travel to the theatre alone or by public transport. Available to anyone living within a 45-minute drive time of Chichester, Travel Buddies can collect patrons from their home, take them to the theatre, keep them company and assist with any needs during the performance, then drive them home afterwards.

“Buddies are friendly, trained volunteers who are all passionate about sharing their love for theatre. The free scheme is especially suitable for people with access needs; elderly and/or socially isolated individuals; autistic, neurodivergent and/or people with a learning disability; or anyone who is anxious about coming to the theatre alone.”

More details from the theatre.