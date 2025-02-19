Chichester Festival Theatre: two brothers, a dying dad, a crumbling town...

There’s a happy element of homecoming as James Westphal heads to Chichester’s Minerva Theatre in the two-hander Driftwood by Tim Foley, directed by Neil Bettles and Elle While.

“I come from Petersfield and I was part of the Petersfield Youth Theatre from the age of 11 or 12. I was involved in the youth theatre and it was such a massive part of my teenage years and I stayed with them until I was about 17 or 18. I remember coming to Chichester as part of the Petersfield Youth Theatre's 21st celebrations and I did a stage concert in the main house, quite some time ago now. I think it was about eight or 10 years ago now and it was just great and I remember thinking I hope that one day I would get to perform either in the main house or in the Minerva. So it's a lovely feeling of coming full circle now. I was so lucky to have been part of the youth theatre and I’ve still got a lot of friends and family around the Petersfield and Portsmouth and Chichester area so it's going to feel very familiar.”

As for Driftwood (February 25-March 1), it’s the tale of two brothers on a beach needing to figure out what to do with their dad – but the sea has other ideas. Mark and Tiny walk the shore of Seaton Carew in the north-east. Their dad is dying, and their town is crumbling. Family rifts and political divides try to pull them apart while a figure made of driftwood stalks the shore at night.

“The backdrop is basically this rundown dilapidated beach. Many of things lean in towards that whole issue of underfunding and the political landscape, and you've got these two brothers who are very different. You get to realise that Tim (Jerome Yates) lives in Seaton Carew and has never left there. They grew up there but the other brother, Mark that I play who is older, has moved away and does not like the idea of coming back. He has not been back properly for about ten years so you've got the complex family dynamics underneath the brotherly love. It has been fractured but the reason that he comes back is because their father is at death's door.

“They're very different brothers with very different ideas of their dad and very different ideas of their growing up. It is just the two of them in the play. The dad is weirdly ever present but not there physically. But I would say that the journey that they go on ends in reconciliation but to get from A to B there is a lot that goes on. It's to do with themes of grief and childhood trauma and LBGTQ+. There is a lot that gets packed into an hour and 20 minutes.

“It's a gift working with Tim Foley’s writing and I'm so lucky from that perspective that we really get on. Jerome and I are good friends and we have been since we first did this but it's also interesting because there is the accessible element of creative captioning. Essentially the whole play is subtitled all the way through. It's brilliantly done but it's quite a challenge as an actor especially when there is so much dialogue but it does make the show so much more accessible.”