Chichester Festival Youth Theatre 40th anniversary celebrations confirmed

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre have confirmed their 40th anniversary celebrations will begin with That Pesky Rat and The Big Sing, plus an alumni call-out.

Spokeswoman Lucinda Morrison said: “Chichester Festival Youth Theatre – the country’s leading and largest regional youth theatre, with over 850 members – celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025.

“Ahead of CFYT’s Christmas production, A Boy Called Christmas with a gala performance on December 21, Chichester Festival Theatre would love to hear from former Youth Theatre members to discover what they’ve been up to and how their time in the Youth Theatre may have influenced or supported their career and life journey. Please email [email protected] if you or someone you know would be willing to share their experiences.

“The anniversary will be marked by two further events.”

That Pesky Rat, for ages three and up, will be staged from August 26-30 in The Nest at Chichester Festival Theatre followed by a library and schools tour. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance.

“That Pesky Rat, based on the award-winning picture book written and illustrated by former Children's Laureate, Lauren Child, will be reimagined and performed by a young company of former Youth Theatre members embarking on professional careers.

“A funny, touching tale about how a pesky street rat finds home sweet home, it will be performed in The Nest, prior to a tour of local libraries (Littlehampton, Rustington, Midhurst, Chichester, Hurstpierpoint, Bognor Regis, Crawley), St Richard’s Hospital, community centres and SEN and primary schools.

“Longing to become someone’s pet, Rat considers his friends’ homes, but none are quite the right fit. All Rat really wants is a kindly owner, a name and no baths... He’s even willing to wear a jumper – at a push! That Pesky Rat gently explores themes of homelessness and belonging and encourages young children to empathise with others. Editions of That Pesky Rat published by Hachette Children’s Books have supported the work of the homeless charity St Mungo’s for over 20 years and highlighted the plight of street children worldwide through Lauren Child's work as a UNESCO Artist for Peace.”

The cast is Ella Bassett, Jack Mallender, Emily McAlpine and Lucy Tebb; it will be directed by Romina Hytten (Olivier Award-winning puppeteer and former CFYT member) and Peter Twose.

First comes The Big Sing on Friday, August 1 at 6.15pm in Oaklands Park, free.

“As part of this year’s summer sessions of live music from local talent on Oaklands Park, current and former Youth Theatre members will perform a range of songs, old and new, from musical theatre to original compositions, led by CFYT musical directors Mark Bradbury and Colin Billing.”