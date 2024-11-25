Chichester: first major exhibition of the work of Dora Carrington in almost 30 years

Pallant House Gallery is offering Dora Carrington: Beyond Bloomsbury, the first major exhibition of the work of Dora Carrington (1893-1932) in almost 30 years.

The exhibition runs until April 27.

Spokeswoman Yasmin Hyder said: “Uniting over 100 works by the artist and her peers, this exhibition will reposition Carrington in the history of Modern British art and demonstrate the relevance of her remarkable life and work today.

“The exhibition will chart Carrington’s development as an artist and the formative periods of her life, underpinned by the lively evidence of her extensive correspondence. Key paintings by Carrington from major public collections and pieces from private collections never previously exhibited will be shown, including film footage, photographs, and reproductions of her decorative designs alongside archival material and her captivating letters. Taken together, these conjure up her bohemian way of life: creative, intimate and radical.

“Working in a period when women artists were limited in both their personal and professional lives, Carrington defied social norms. Choosing to be known simply as Carrington (‘I dislike the Victorian sentimentality of Dora’ she declared) and being openly bisexual, the artist redefined her identity on her own terms, flouting gender and sexual conventions. She formed a distinctive personal style and as a young adult cut her hair into a bob, becoming one of the first ‘cropheads’, a term coined by Virginia Woolf.

“The exhibition will explore her relationships with the people and places she loved most, in particular Bloomsbury writer Lytton Strachey and painter Mark Gertler, who were inspirations for some of her most compelling works. Her relationship with her family, including her brother Noel who later founded Puffin Books, will be explored via portraits she made during her time at the Slade School of Fine Art, London from 1910 onwards.

“As a student at the Slade, Carrington was the only female in the group described by tutor Henry Tonks as a ‘crisis of brilliance’ – together with Stanley Spencer, Paul Nash, CRW Nevinson and Mark Gertler. Carrington’s prize-winning figure composition, Female Figure Lying on her Back (1912), will be shown alongside other female nudes made in the Slade’s Women’s Life Room and self-portraits illustrating her androgyny. Photographs depicting the Slade years will complement works by Carrington’s contemporaries Dorothy Brett, Christine Kühlenthal and Elsie McNaught, presenting a nuanced view of the male-dominated 20th-century art world. Carrington and her peers will be revealed as key members of a generation who were described as the most innovative artists working in Britain, leading the way in art, avant-garde clothing and unconventional lifestyles.

“Carrington was described by Paul Nash as ‘a conspicuous and popular figure’ at the Slade and both CRW Nevinson and Gertler fell in love with her. This will be the first exhibition to foreground the seminal links between the work of Carrington and Gertler as two self-proclaimed outsiders who worked on the fringes of the Bloomsbury Group. It will explore both artists’ relationships to class, highlighting Carrington’s depiction of labourers and domestic workers and Gertler's exploration of his migrant heritage, shown in The Artist’s Mother (1913). Gertler famously confessed to Carrington that ‘every brush stroke was made for her.’ Their extensive correspondence paints a picture of an equally painful, rich and significant friendship, marked by Gertler’s relentless yet unrequited desire for Carrington, but tempered by their mutual artistic support.”