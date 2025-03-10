Chichester Fringe announces its 2025 line-up

Chichester Fringe has announced its 2025 line-up, packing more than 50 artists and companies into two weeks, from Saturday, May 31 to Saturday, June 14.

“There will be an exciting range of performances, ranging from clowning, theatre and music through to comedy and cabaret,” said Carol Webb, Chichester Fringe director. “For 2025, the Fringe is hosting many new performances that are taking place in exciting new venues across the city. There is so much on offer across all genres of the arts.”

Tickets and more details on www.chichesterfringe.co.uk.

“Direct from Edinburgh Fringe, Confessions of a Teletubby (June 14) takes to One-O-Four’s stage. Discover the truth with the original LaaLaa as she spills the beans on what it took to become one of the world’s most famous giant yellow puppets.

“Comedians from all over the country bring their shows to the Fringe, including Jaz Mattu (June 7), Shalaka Kurup (June 6), Andrew White (June 10), Bryan Stoops (June 6) and Cordelia Graham (June 6). And that is not all. This year we have improvised shows, including Prop Roulette (May 31), Who Wrote This? (June 12) as well as A Room Full of Idiots from theatre company Kuckoo Theatre (June 12). At Chichester City Arts Centre there is a variety of comedy on offer as well, including stand up Phil Green (June 7) and Destination: Old Hag, possibly the world’s first situation-operatic-comedy! (June 8)”

There will also be theatre.

“From Chekov’s The Seagull (June 11,12,13) to Potted Pride and Prejudice (June 4), you can get your theatrical fix throughout the Fringe. Local theatre company Kitchen Sink Productions bring their new production Things A Bright Young Queer Can Do to The Old Court Room (June 7), centring the voices of LGBTQ+ people exploring their identities, challenges, successes, and dreams, offering a poignant reflection on queerhood and our shared collective experiences.

“At Christ Church, a new venue for the Fringe, two plays will take place on June 13: Grandma’s Shop, the Edinburgh Fringe five-star hit, and Escape the Rat Race, full of witty musical numbers that affectionately hold a mirror up to the joys and mundanity of the working world, a must-see for anyone who has ever worked in an office.

The final day of the fringe (June 14) will see a full day of theatre, where you can watch show after show at One-O-Four, including The Tragical Performance and Retelling of Dr Faustus and The Last Bantam, a historical WWI play. The evening concludes with The Playweavers hosting a night of short plays.

“For music lovers, we are hosting a music night at JAM Cafe with brand new artists sharing their own work (June 3), MC’d by Ruby Bodenham. For the first time folk music is part of the line-up with performances from Oving Folk (June 7) and The South Downs Folk Singers (June 1). If you are after an intimate music experience, book to see musicians Mia Reed or David Robinson, who will be performing in New Park’s Picture Palace on Saturday, June 7, but book fast as there are only 13 seats per show!”

Carol added: “This year sees a new educational collaboration with the University of Chichester and Havant and South Downs College. Working closely with the team at the University, this year’s InterACT Festival (June 13) and Acting Showcase (June 11) will be ticketed through Chichester Fringe for the first time, and tickets are free!

“InterACT is a day-long festival of performance work from the graduating students of BA (Hons) Theatre, BA (Hons) Drama, Theatre & Directing & BA (Hons) Acting students at the University of Chichester. A collection of dynamic solo performances, directed work, productions, workshops, installations, and celebration of work created this year.”