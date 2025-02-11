Chichester Fringe confirms grant scheme winners

Chichester Fringe has confirmed the winners of its brand-new commissioning grant scheme – £250 to be offered to two successful artists or companies to help bring their work to life.

As well as financial help, applicants will get a place in the Chichester Fringe 2025 programme, plus mentoring in the build-up and a keen interest in what happens next after the Fringe.

The winners are Iona Rose and Lin Robinson.

Iona will offer the Three Witches Brew (40 mins), a new comedy stage play about the three witches from Macbeth, but not as you know them. They are out on a hen do when they get a phone call from Lady Macbeth asking them to fake a prophecy for her husband. The cast aims to give audiences a fun, accessible way to get into Shakespeare.

The grant will allow the three actors, who met at The University of Chichester, to meet in person for rehearsals as they live in different locations, Scotland and Wales.

Lin is offering the drama Toil (45-60 mins). Toil tells the story of six women who are confined on a small farm and must toil every day in a state of 'transition' to atone for their past mortal sins. A new arrival upsets the harmony of the group, and it is through this new arrival that we learn the histories of the other women and why they find themselves in this purgatory. Toil is written and directed by Lin.

Director of Chichester Fringe Carol Webb said: “One of our passions since we set up the Chichester Fringe was to be able to support artists. That was our goal and it's why we spend a lot of time raising money for venues so that people can come and perform for free. But we also wanted to be able to support the artists to be able put on their performances before they are even able to approach us to perform.

“When we had the applications in, we looked very carefully at a set of criteria. One of the key questions for us was would the performance go ahead without the grant. That was part of the eligibility. All of the applications had validity, but we had to be careful in selecting them and not just go with our emotional response.

“We gave them some ideas. With one of our winners, the people are actually in different locations, in Scotland and in Wales. And the idea is that the grant will allow them to be able to actually get together to rehearse. They can rehearse on zoom, but that does have its limitations, and the grant will help them to actually get together and help them with their travel costs.”

Katie Bennett, also on the Fringe team, said: “It was completely open for content, and we had a huge variety of genres among the applications. As this was the first time we were running it, we really just wanted to see what was out there rather than be too specific.”

Carol added: “And we will be mentoring them as well. We have a lot of skills that we can offer which might just be giving practical advice or just helping with props when they get here.”

The point is also to see what happens next

“The first winners really want to take the show to Edinburgh and the other winner wants to submit the play to the Women's Prize for Playwriting. It was important to think what could happen next. We want the Chichester Fringe to benefit from their performances but the way they grow is also key. We want them to develop and we want to keep in touch.”

The programme for the fifth Chichester Fringe will be announced in mid-March. 2025 Fringe dates: May 31-June 14.

The Fringe is run by directors Katie Bennett, Josh Bowness, Simon O’Hea and Carol Webb, supported by Hollie Chamberlain, Emily Doye, Flo Dudley-Barritt, Julie Millington, Alex Foster, Alex Wright, Julia Dean, Paul Cox, Georgina Volkers, Sarah Collins and many other volunteers.