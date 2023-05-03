Chichester hair and beauty salon in finals for Great British Awards

The team at Q Hair and Beauty group, North Street, Chichester, has good cause to celebrate having been selected as finalists of the prestigious ‘Great British Business and Community Awards 2023’ that searches the UK for outstanding performers in all industries and business.

General manager, Kain Lawrence with director Dawn Lawrence and founder/owner Anthony Barnes Smith.

The growing salon group, that recently celebrated its 50th year of independent business, has been selected as ‘Business of The Year’ while managing director Dawn Lawrence has been shortlisted for ‘Lifetime of Achievement Award’ for spearheading the businesses growth.

Alec Jones-hall, Director of The Great British Business and Community Awards said: “We are proud and excited to be celebrating outstanding achievement across the region and rewarding those who are making a huge impact throughout Great Britain.

"It is also a time for the business community to come together, not only to celebrate the accomplishments of those shortlisted and the deserving winners of each category, but also to mark the fact that we all continue to play a vital role in the success of our region and that its future achievements will be built on the foundations we lay today.”

Dawn Lawrence, Director of Q Hair and Beauty said: “While we have been in business a long time we never stop innovating and adapting to new market needs. Recently we’ve developed a remarkable pioneering education and development opportunity for new apprentices, hairdressers and beauty therapists that join our team. We’re excited for the future and what it holds.”