The collective effort of these organisations resulted in the collection of 79 bags of litter, weighing approximately 260 kg, thanks to the dedication of 170 volunteers. Sue Nash, Environment Lead at Dell Quay Sailing Club and the Chichester Harbour Federation, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support for the event and highlighted the significant amount of litter prevented from polluting the Harbour. She commented, ‘Members and their children turned out to help clean up, saving a huge amount of litter from entering the Harbour. One thing that the volunteers found hard to believe was the amount of dog poo picked up into bags that had then been left by the shoreline and around the paths. This seems increasingly to be happening – the worst part has been done, but then it is left!’

Lissie Pollard from the Final Straw Foundation ran a public clean-up event in Emsworth on the day. ‘Emsworth itself looks fairly clean, but just around the town and the shoreline, we collected nearly 80kg of rubbish with members of the public and volunteers from Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club. Thank you so much to all the fantastic helpers who came along; it makes a visible difference to the town. So much of what was collected was food and drinks waste packaging, and it really highlights the changes we need to some of these disposable items that we see littered time and again. Switching to reusable items and asking manufacturers to make packaging more sustainable would really help.’

