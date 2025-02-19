Chichester Harbour Trust welcomes government consultation on land use

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government has launched a consultation on the new Land Use Framework to allow decision-makers to better plan how to manage the competing uses of land; juggling the competing needs of nature, food production and housebuilding.

This announcement goes some way towards addressing the Chichester Harbour Trust’s concerns that Government housebuilding targets in the revised National Planning Policy Framework are at odds with the protection of our National Landscapes.

The Land Use Framework uses new data on how land is used and will underpin the Government’s Plan for Change. It is vitally important that this work gives adequate protection for our National Landscapes which are under enormous pressure. For anyone wishing to respond to the consultation, it is open until 25th April and can be found at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/land-use-in-england

Chichester Harbour winter scene

Nick Backhouse, Chairman of the Trust said; “We have long been concerned that over-development is taking our valuable agricultural land in an indiscriminate way. We hope this new strategic approach will lead to more joined-up thinking in the way that our countryside is used in future, balancing the need for housing with food security and making space for nature.”