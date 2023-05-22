Chichester hikers celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Ford to Hunston Canal

Last Saturday a group of enthusiastic walkers set off from Barnham to walk nine miles to the Chichester Basin. They were commemorating the completion of the Ford to Hunston section of the Portsmouth to Arundel Canal which was officially opened on May 26 1823.

Halfway stop at St Giles bridge.

200 years ago there was a huge flotilla of boats and barges that sailed from the locks at Ford through Yapton and Barnham then on via Lidsey, Colworth, Merston and Hunston. Now the route is largely recognised by footpaths although some sections have been reclaimed by landowners so a few detours are necessary from the original route.

Mostly the footpaths are well maintained and can be found on ordnance survey maps.

The walk was arranged by the Friends of the Old Ford to Hunston Canal who currently have a Facebook page, but have recently merged with the Burndell Bridge Society and reformed as the Ford to Hunston Canal Society.

Arriving at Chichester Canal.

The walkers were led by the knowledgeable Vince Anderson who explained the various points of interest along the route and a special visit was made to St Giles Bridge (Merston) which had been restored in 2009 by the Sussex Industrial Archaeological Trust. This is off the main route on farmland and only accessible by permission.